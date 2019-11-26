WATCH: Melania Trump welcomes Christmas tree to White House

It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to start decorating for Christmas.

Melania Trump accepted the delivery of the White House Christmas tree. While it’s not quite as big as the Rockefeller Plaza tree, it’s still a very impressive evergreen.

Being the White House Christmas tree, this wasn’t just a regular old delivery. The tree was delivered by horse and buggy while the U.S. Marine Band played “O Christmas Tree,” AP News reports. The buggy was drawn by two horses named Cash and Ben.

The 18-and-a-half foot tall Douglas fir will be the centerpiece of the White House Blue Room. A chandelier will have to be removed from the room to accommodate the massive decoration. – READ MORE