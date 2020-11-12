Ticketmaster To Verify COVID Vaccination Status Of Fans Before Issuing Concert Passes

As an experimental vaccine for COVID-19 continues to make progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster is working on a plan to use smart phones to verify whether customers have been vaccinated or tested for coronavirus, according to Billboard.

While the plan is still in its early phases, Billboard reports the process would involve fans using the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms and vaccine and testing distributors.

Upon buying a ticket, fans would be required to either verify their vaccination status or prove they have tested negative for coronavirus within 72 hours prior to the concert dates. Regional health authorities would determine the length of coverage for any test.

After being tested, customers would authorize a lab to share their results with a health pass company such as IBM or CLEAR, according to the report. If one of the requirements was met, the health pass company would verify that information with Ticketmaster, which would then release the tickets to the customer.

Any fan who tested positive or failed to verify vaccination status would be denied access to the event.

UCLA School of Public Health Professor Anne Rimoin said that idea may sound good, but there are more complex issues associated with large gatherings at this time. – READ MORE

