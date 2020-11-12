Kids have regressed due to COVID-19 restrictions, with some potty-trained kids going back to diapers, experts say

An education watchdog in the U.K. found that some children have regressed due to COVID-19-related school closures and restrictions. A report from Ofsted, the Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills, says some kids have fallen back in basic skills – and some who were greatly impacted have even forgotten how to use a fork and knife.

Ofsted made visits to 900 schools and early childcare providers in September and October, according to a press release from the U.K. government department. It found there are three “broad groups” of children, according to chief inspector, Amanda Spielman.

One is the “hardest hit” group of young kids. This group has suffered from time out of school and has gone backwards on words and numbers. This group has also reverted to diapers after being potty-trained or lost “basic skills” such as using a knife and fork.

The majority of children are in the middle group and “have slipped back in their learning to varying degrees since schools were closed to most children and movement restricted.” According to Spielman, the “lost learning is unarguable, but it is hard to assess.” – READ MORE

