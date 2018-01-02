Thug Sees Granny With Revolver and Hears, “Get Ready to Die”

When an elderly West Virginia woman found herself the victim of an attempted home invasion, she didn’t hesitate to put her Second Amendment rights to use.

Yvonda “Bonnie” Gatens said she woke up early Christmas Eve morning in rural Putnam County to the sound of someone trying to pry open her bedroom window, according to WSAZ.

The obviously tough woman quickly called 911, grabbed her gun and warned the intruder what would happen if he came into her home.

“I told him ‘you’re going to die’ and he fell over to the side,” Gatens explained.

She told the news station that her gun was cocked and she was ready to open fire on the person trying to get in through her window.

“If you come in here, it’s going to be you or me, and I’ll see to it that it won’t be me!” she said.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *