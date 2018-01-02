True Pundit

New Website Launches Disturbing New “Products” for Transitioning Children

It was only a matter of time before some enterprising individuals tried to cash in on the insanity that is sexually “transitioning” children.

That’s right, folks. For the parent of a transgender child, TransKids has you covered.

TransKids is run by someone named Searah, who perceived a… need? to provide sexual and anatomy-related products, crafted for children, to today’s marketplace.

I’m not going to show the products here. I don’t even want to link to them. You can find them on the company’s homepage, but please just take my word for it. Marketing fake penises for children is a special brand of sickness.

“After years of helping adults find high-quality gender expression gear, she saw the need for a site and store that focused more on kids and their unique needs,” the website’s “About Us” page reads. – READ MORE

