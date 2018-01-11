Three U.S. Imams have Called for Death of Jews Since Trump’s Jerusalem Announcement

Three U.S. imams have called for the death of Jews since December, a trend that has followed President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In the latest incident, Abdullah Khadra, a Syrian-American imam, announced during a sermon in a Raleigh, North Carolina-area mosque on Monday that Jews should be killed. The sermon was taped and transcribed by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)¸ a nonprofit group.

“The Prophet Muhammad gave us the glad tidings that…we will fight those Jews until the rocks and the trees will speak: Oh Muslim, this is a Jew behind me,” Khadra said. MEMRI suggests that the words have a known connotation that Khadra did not say, but his listeners understood. “The continuation of the well-known Hadith is that the rocks and the trees say: ‘Come and kill him,’” MEMRI reported.

Raed Saleh Al-Rousan, a Houston-based imam, made a similar proclamation to his followers at the Tajweed Institute, an Islamic center, on December 8.

“The Muslims will kill the Jews, and the Jews will hide behind the stones and the trees, and the stones and the trees will say: Oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him, except for the Gharqad tree, which is one of their trees,” Al-Rousan said, as recorded by MEMRI. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump shook up the world with his recent announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and in the process exposed a significant portion of the United Nations as being both anti-Israel and anti-American.

But a rather unexpected and unintended consequence has also emerged in the wake of Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital — two major terrorist groups are now at war with each other.

According to Fox News, the Islamic State group affiliate in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has officially declared a state of war between themselves and Hamas, the terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip between Egypt and Israel.

The announcement came in a 22-minute long video in which an Islamic State group member accused of collaborating with Hamas was beheaded.

The jihadist executioner declared of Hamas, “Never surrender to them. Use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs. Bomb their courts and their security locations, for these are the pillars of tyranny that prop up its throne.” (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

