Natalie Portman, ‘Kickass Feminist,’ Signed A Petition to Pardon Child Rapist

The Golden Globes were hailed by the media as a “night of solidarity and kickass acceptance speeches,” according to Glamour. However, the media failed to see the hypocrisy of it all.

Actress Natalie Portman was hailed by news outlets for mentioning that all the nominees for the category of best director were male. Glamour writes, “Natalie Portman threw the perfect amount of shade at the all-male line-up in the Best Director category as she took to the stage to present the award alongside director Ron Howard.” NBC News reported, “A-list actresses, from Natalie Portman to Jessica Chastain, served up jokes about gender inequality in their industry. Portman, presenting the award for best film director, made a point of saying all the nominees were men.”

All outlets conveniently forgot Portman’s endorsement of a petition made in 2009 by French intellectual Bernard Henri Levy, who wanted the release of director and convicted child rapist Roman Polanski. While Portman was not the only famous Hollywood figure who signed the petition — Harrison Ford did as well — it’s ironic that in the era of #metoo, her championing of the cause of the controversial sexual predator has been completely forgotten. – READ MORE

Los Angeles prosecutors will not bring criminal charges against Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski after a woman said he molested her in 1975 — when she was 10 years old — because the allegations are too old.

A district attorney’s office memo obtained by The Associated Press on Monday says prosecutors were declining to bring charges in the case because the statute of limitations had expired.

The 84-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive since fleeing to France in 1978 while awaiting sentencing for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old. – READ MORE

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened a new investigation into admitted child rapist Roman Polanski after seven additional accusers have come forward, according to British tabloid the Sun.

After admitting to drugging and raping a 13 year-old girl in 1977, to avoid sentencing, Polanski became a fugitive from American justice. For 40 years now, elite Hollywood has traveled to Europe to work with the child rapist. In 2002, Hollywood awarded Polanski a Best Director Oscar for The Pianist.

Some ten years ago, Hollywood and Europe’s film elite came together to launch a campaign to “Free Polanski,” a public relations stumble the industry has never really recovered from, a debacle that makes more sense now that we know the truth about an industry that appears to be populated only by abusers, their enablers, and their victims.

Over the years, additional accusers have come forward against Polanski and accused him of molesting them as minors. The Sun now claims that on top of those, he “has been accused of sexually abusing a string of women and children.” Seven in all alleging rape and assault.