Three Students Arrested For Setting Fire To Conservative Leader’s Dorm; Victim Speaks Out

Three students have been arrested for setting fire to the dorm room door of Tulane University student and right-wing group leader Peyton Lofton.

A spokesman for the school, Mike Strecker, confirmed that two Tulane University sophomores and a student visiting from another college set fire to Lofton’s door on Saturday night, Fox 8 Live reported. The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, noted Strecker. No one was hurt from the fire, as the flames were quickly put out.

The alleged perpetrators have been identified as Robert Money, 21, David Shelton, 20, and Naimi Okami, a 20-year-old visiting the school from Brown University.

Lofton leads a chapter of the libertarian/conservative campus group Turning Point USA (TPUSA). The founder of TPUSA, Charlie Kirk, posted photos of Lofton's door to Twitter on Saturday. Kirk noted that the chapter leader was recently doxxed — meaning his political opponents shared the student's personal information online, which is typically done to encourage harassment or even physical harm.