The View Hosts In Denial Over Mueller Report Findings: ‘We Don’t Know Anything!’ (VIDEO)

Even as many in the media admitted defeat, after the Special Counsel report revealed no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, the hosts of ABC’s The View refused to concede this whole charade over collusion was over. Co-host Sunny Hostin expressed the table’s sentiment the best, gushing, “We don’t know anything !”

“I’m reluctant to talk about it at all because we don’t know anything,” Hostin said to start the show, Monday. Fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed. “We know what’s in that four-page memo. That’s all we know.”

Hostin continued denying reality, raising a conspiracy theory that the Attorney General William Barr was purposely hired to protect Trump. Her co-conspirator Joy Behar claimed the AG had “auditioned” to clear Trump – READ MORE