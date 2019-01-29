ThoughtCrime: Man Subject Of ‘Hate Crime’ Investigation For Liking ‘Transphobic’ Tweet, Cop Probes His ‘Thinking’

A man found himself the subject of a hate crime investigation, being questioned by authorities like a criminal for liking a tweet that was supposedly transphobic.

Harry Miller, a successful business man and former cop from England, says he was questioned by an officer from the Humberside Police Department for liking a supposedly transphobic limerick, a short humorous poem, on social media. “The limerick referred to trans women as ‘stupid’ and made comments about vaginas and ‘synthetic’ hormones,” reports Metro.

“We are heading absolutely towards some Orwellian state and the police are using 1984 as an operating manual and this frightens the life out of me,” Miller said, according to the BBC.

The Humberside Police Department has not only acknowledged the investigation, but has defended it.

“Cop said he was in possession of 30 Tweets by me. I asked if any contained criminal material. He said…. No. I asked if any came close to being criminal… and he read me a limerick. Honestly. A limerick. A cop read me a limerick over the phone,” Miller explained via Twitter last week. “I said, I didn’t write that. He said, ‘Ah. But you Liked it and promoted it.'”

According to Miller, the officer told him he needed to investigate his “thinking” and lectured the executive on gender ideology, telling Miller that a male can be born with a female brain in the womb, and vice versa.

“This is where it gets incredibly sinister. The cop told me that he needed to speak with me because, even though I’d committed no crime whatsoever, he needed (and I quote) ‘to check my THINKING!’ Seriously. Honestly,” Miller said. “Finally, he lectured me. Said, ‘Sometimes, a woman’s brain grows a man’s body in the womb and that is what transgender is.’ You can imagine my response.”- READ MORE