CNN Guests Suggest Fact-Checking Ocasio-Cortez Is Sexist: ‘I don’t see any male members of Congress who are being fact-checked’ (VIDEO)

During a discussion about media on CNN, a former Hillary Clinton aide suggested that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was being targeted due to her gender.

Yes, @aoc was right to criticize the pro-Walmart “fact checking” of her comments. No, that doesn’t make her Trump. She’s shaping her own narrative and frankly, she’s crushing this. pic.twitter.com/TZOiJOKyQO — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) January 27, 2019

Host Brian Stelter compared President Donald Trump and his outspoken criticism of the media to recent tweets where Ocasio-Cortez attempted to call outWashington Post fact-checkers.

“Is there something Trumpian at all about her journalism critiques?” Stelter asked.

Time correspondent Charlotte Alter responded by claiming that the criticism may be caused partially by her gender.

“I don’t see any male members of Congress who are being fact-checked with the intensity and specificity and frequency that she is,” said Alter.

Jess McIntosh, a former Clinton aide, also defended Ocasio-Cortez.

“I think it’s okay to critique that when it goes beyond the ‘yes or no’ of ‘you have said a fact,’” McIntosh said. “When they fact-check a more subjective claim like a living wage is necessary, using a 14-year-old paper called ‘Walmart a Progressive success story,’ I think it’s okay for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to say maybe that’s not the source I would go for when I am critiquing Walmart.”- READ MORE