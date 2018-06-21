This MAJOR STAR Is Set To Play Ronald Reagan In Hollywood Biopic

On Wednesday, it was announced that the upcoming movie “Reagan,” a biography of the 40th president of the United States, will star actor Dennis Quaid.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the film will cover Reagan’s life from his childhood to his final days as he fought Alzheimer’s disease. The young Reagan will be played by David Henrie of the Wizards of Waverly Place; the older Reagan will be played by Quaid. Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight will also appear in the film.

The film will be produced by Mark Joseph, who associate produced Max Rose, and will be executive produced by Ralph Winter of the X-Men Franchise. It was written by Howie Klausner, based on two biographies from author Paul Kengor, and will be directed by Sean McNamara, who directed The Miracle Season.

Joseph stated, “Dennis was always our first choice. He’s one of the great actors of our time.” Quaid said, “Reagan was a fascinating and multifaceted human being and this movie captures his humanity. We’re making a movie for Republicans and Democrats alike since Reagan transcends politics. I can’t wait to get started.” – READ MORE

