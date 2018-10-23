This is Journalism? CNN Urges Viewers to ‘Vote’ Against ‘Bigotry’ ‘Lies’ From Trump Admin on Gender, Immigration (VIDEO)

After the New York Times shared a leaked White House memo that suggested the Trump administration would cut Obama era policies which gave special privileges and protections to those who identified as “transgender,” the media has reacted predictably with outrage. On CNN’s New Day Monday, political analyst John Avlon and hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota used the gender issue as well as the issue of illegal immigration to rally viewers to vote against President Trump’s “lies, bigotry and fear” in the upcoming November election.

Bringing it back to the upcoming election, Avlon made a direct appeal to viewers to vote against Republicans for touting “crazy claims” and inflaming “bigotry, lies and fear.” He even urged voters to vote for a nondiscrimination policy that protected transgender people:

…There are going to be a lot of crazy claims between now and election day. Bigotry, lies and fear based appeals deserve to be called out. So vote. And press the next congress for a comprehensive nondiscrimination act which has had bipartisan support in the past so people’s lives can’t be used as a political football by future administrations. – READ MORE