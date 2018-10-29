‘This Caravan Is Not Getting In’: DHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen Isn’t Backing Down Against Migrant Caravan (VIDEO)

As a caravan of several thousand Central American migrants makes its way through Mexico toward the United States, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made it clear that they will not be let into the country.

The caravan began in Honduras but quickly grew to include as many as 7,000 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Now, more caravans are forming.

.@SecNielsen on #Caravan: "This caravan is not getting in. There is a legal way to enter this country. Those who choose to enter illegally will be stopped…My general message to this caravan is: 'Do not come. You will not be allowed in.'" pic.twitter.com/mdxoWo0L9V — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) October 28, 2018

Now, Sec. Nielsen is doubling down on the president’s words, announcing that no member of the caravan will be allowed into the United States. – READ MORE