Thirteen Republicans Voted for Ending Trump’s National Emergency to Build the Wall

Thirteen House Republicans Joined Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) And Democrats To Pass A Resolution That Would Terminate President Donald J. Trump’s National Emergency To Build A Wall Along The Southern Border.

The House passed a resolution Tuesday to end President Donald Trump’s national emergency to build a wall along the southern border. The bill passed; however, it did not receive enough votes to potentially override a presidential veto.

Although Republicans overwhelmingly voted with the president to sustain the national emergency and keep building the wall, thirteen Republicans decided to join Democrats and help the bill pass through the House.

The thirteen Republicans who voted with Democrats to end the national emergency include:

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI)

Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler (R-WA)

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL)

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR)

Many of these Republicans cited congressional authority granted under the Constitution that only Congress can have the “power of the purse” to spend money.- READ MORE