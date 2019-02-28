WATCH: Meghan McCain RIPS ‘The View’ Co-Hosts For Infanticide Support: A Baby ‘Should Be Put Down Like A Dog’?

On Tuesday’s episode of the “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain confronted her fellow co-hosts about the Democrats’ abortion extremism in relation to Republican Senator Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would legally mandate doctors to provide medical care to babies born alive after botched abortions. Senate Democrats blocked the bill, effectively going on record for state-sanctioned infanticide.

McCain acquainted “The View” audience with the bill and highlighted that all Senate Democrats, save three, voted to block the bill. “So that means these Democrats believe that a baby born, after a botched abortion, should not receive medical care,” she said.

"If Democrats want to win an election, going forward, are you going to be the party of late-term abortion? The party of infanticide?" McCain asked, later adding: "If you think that is how you win back the White House, I'm here to tell you I've spent a lot of time in red states. I'm from a red state, and that is a losing argument."