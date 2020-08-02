‘Thin Blue Line’ flags removed from town’s firetrucks after complaint claims they symbolize ‘white supremacy’

The Hingham Fire Department in Massachusetts flew “Thin Blue Line” flags from its firetrucks this month to honor the memory of a fallen police officer from a nearby town who was murdered in the line of duty two years ago.

A resident wrote the leaders of the town of Hingham complaining that the flags honoring law enforcement now symbolize “white supremacy” and arguing that they should be taken down. Following resistance, the “Thin Blue Line” flags were removed from the trucks — but the rank and file members of the fire department refused to be the ones to do it.

Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna — a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars — was investigating a car accident in July 2018 when a suspect attacked him with a rock before killing him with his own service weapon. In remembrance of the second anniversary of Chesna’s death, the Hingham Fire Department affixed the “Thin Blue Line” flags on their trucks.

The Patriot Ledger reported that an unnamed Hingham resident reacted by emailing the town’s board of selectmen calling for the flags to be removed, arguing that the flags “have become a symbol of white supremacy” in light of the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. – READ MORE

