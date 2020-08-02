Seattle Residents Flood Phone Lines Expressing Their Fury About Slashing Police Funding

Infuriated Seattle residents thronged to the phones on Wednesday to blast the city council’s plans to slash police funding by as much as 50%. The council is scheduled to vote on the issue within the next two weeks.

“The Seattle City Council heard from hundreds during Wednesday’s budget meeting as members get closer to a vote on whether to defund the police department by 50 percent, a decision that could lead to the firing of hundreds of officers … One day after launching a ‘Stop Defunding’ petition, the Seattle Police Officers Guild said they already collected more than 20,000 signatures,” Q13 Fox reported.

One caller asserted, “SPD is already understaffed and with the city growing rapidly, calls for service are increasing. I do not want less officers, I want more officers who are able to respond to priority calls in seven minutes or less. We don’t live in Utopia.”

Another added, “Seattle City Council, you are irresponsibly not fully representing your constituents by making the reckless decision of defunding our police department by 50 percent.” – READ MORE

