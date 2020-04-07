‘They Treated Us Like Slaves’: Former Sanders Surrogate Lashes Out at Campaign

Former Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate Ja’Mal Green attacked the campaign’s leadership Monday, alleging widespread mistreatment of black surrogates.

The 24-year-old Black Lives Matter activist claimed that campaign officials Heather Gautney and Shasti Conrad “ran the surrogate team into the ground & treated us black surrogates like they were slaves.”

Y’all want to know who else blocked me, @heathergautney. She is the national surrogate director for @BernieSanders. Her & @ShastiConrad ran the surrogate team into the ground & treated us black surrogates like they were slaves. What nerve to block me cuz I criticized the camp. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) April 6, 2020

Gautney blocked Green on Twitter earlier Monday after the former surrogate published a statement saying he was asked to leave the Sanders campaign because his “tolerance level for racism is low” and his tweets “tell too much of the truth.” Green later deleted his statement, stating he wished to protect a staff member.

Green called Gautney’s decision to block him “disgusting” and said he would release damaging information. In a series of tweets, he has since disclosed conversations with staffers who also said the campaign has a racism problem. – READ MORE

