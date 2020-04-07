US Box Office Sales Collapse To Just $5,179; Was $204 Million During Same Period Last Year

As millions of Americans spend quality time with their families to avoid the global pandemic, box office sales across the US have predictably cratered – falling to just $5,179 from March 20 through March 26 as movie theaters across the country remain shuttered.

During the same week in 2019, ticket sales were over $204 million – thanks to “Captain Marvel” and “Us.”

So far this year, domestic box office sales are down $600 million year-over-year according to The Hollywood Reporter. – READ MORE

