These Four GOP Lawmakers in the House Betrayed Trump

Two days ago when the House of Representatives took a vote on condemning the president’s recent provocative tweet, all the Democrats voted in favor of the measure.

This is not surprising, as they are the opposition party, are consistently against free speech — and have difficultly in reading the English language, in my view.

What was surprising is that four Republicans — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan, Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, and Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana (all pictured above, left to right) — appear to have the same learning disability.

If they could somehow overcome their malady and instead embrace common logic, they would understand that when someone tells you to go somewhere and then come back, they do not intend for you to stay at your travel destination. – READ MORE