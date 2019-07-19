Report: Viral ‘FaceApp’ Now Owns Rights to 150 Million Users’ Faces and Names

FaceApp now owns access to images of over 150 million users’ faces and names, according to a Wednesday-published Forbes report.

Owned by Russian parent company Wireless Labs, FaceApp is a popular mobile app allowing users to add visual effects to photos of their faces to alter their facial expressions, look, and appearance of age.

FaceApp have been downloaded by more than 100 million people via Google Play on the Android platform, and by over 50 million people across other platforms including Apple’s iOS. It was launched in 2017.

Users grant FaceApp license right to use their aforementioned data in perpetuity. Its terms of service include the following clause:

You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you. When you post or otherwise share User Content on or through our Services, you understand that your User Content and any associated information (such as your , location or profile photo) will be visible to the public.

