THE WORLD UNITES: 116 Nations Support Investigating Origins Of Coronavirus Pandemic

The tide is continuing to turn against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as the majority of the world now supports launching an international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that well over 100 countries announced at the World Health Assembly that they supported an international investigation into China.

The draft resolution reportedly does not specifically mention China as the nation that will be the primary focus of the investigation, but it is widely assumed that the investigation will center around China.

All of Africa’s 54 member nations and all of the countries that belong to the European Union also joined as co-sponsors supporting the investigation.

The other countries that support the investigation so far include Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Republic of Moldova, Russian Federation, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. – READ MORE

