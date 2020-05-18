‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Christopher Meloni compares children who support Trump to ‘Nazi Youth’

Former “Law & Order: SVU” star Christopher Meloni took his anti-Trump rant to a whole new level on Sunday when he took to Twitter to compare children who support the president to “Nazi Youth.”

Meloni became “triggered” by a video shared by New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow, depicting a woman talking to her two nephews, each of whom are wearing shirts that say “United States of Awesome.” The clearly-scripted video shows the children complaining about being stuck inside for so long, and they ask their aunt for some good news. She responds by suggesting the Republican National Convention, at which time the kids ask if Donald Trump will be there.

So. CUTE! Not since watching Nazi Youth newsreel footage have I felt this way. Heil Trump! 🖕 https://t.co/IC5YIqVuCY — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) May 17, 2020

They go on to say that President Trump is “fighting for our freedoms,” “keeping us safe” and has made the country “stronger” and “tougher.” The video is a simple enough affair about two children just supporting the U.S. president, yet it was enough to cause Meloni to launch a truly vile attack on the minors. – READ MORE

