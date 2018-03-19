The Women’s March Is Losing Members After Aligning With Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

True Pundit

The Women’s March is losing membership – and now even members of its own administration – after refusing to distance itself from noted anti-Semitic (and sexist, and anti-LGBT) preacher Louis Farrakhan.

According to the New York Post, the group’s social media director, Alyssa Klein, jumped ship last week, and condemned the Women’s March leadership on her way out, calling Farrakhan a “dangerous troll” on Twitter and suggesting Women’s March members take those in leadership positions to task for supporting him.

In recent weeks, the movement lost the support of Planned Parenthood, perhaps the movement’s foremost ally in support of “women’s rights,” and smaller, state-based branches of the Women’s March have broken off from the main entity, citing Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour’s love for Farrakhan – and refusal to fully detach from the Nation of Islam leader – as their rationale. – READ MORE

