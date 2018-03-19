Judge Jeanine to McCabe: Quit Claiming ‘Victim Status’ — You Should Have Been Taken Out in Handcuffs (VIDEO)

.@JudgeJeanine: “Andy, you can complain all you want that you were unjustly fired, but the facts contradict that. You should have been fired a long time ago. You should lose your law license and you should have been taken out in cuffs.” pic.twitter.com/qLL13s4SpH — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2018

During her Saturday opening statement on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro blasted former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe for claiming “victim status” in his firing.

McCabe claimed his dismissal was an attempt to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. – READ MORE

