Politics
The Washington Post Pretends To Be Hip, Ends Up Owning Itself
Thursday morning, WaPo had a story about how Madeleine Albright has become a “feminist icon” in the mold of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. True or not, the real problem isn’t so much with the story as it is with the headline.
Madeleine Albright has ascended from historic diplomat to Yas Queen feminist icon https://t.co/tDi27evx8B
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 19, 2018
WaPo seems to have used “YAS QUEEN” correctly — at least as correctly as one could hope from a legacy newspaper that is technically, supposed to be one of the nation’s finest and most sophisticated print publications. But the question isn’t so much whether they were abiding by their own style manual as it is . . . why?
It’s not even clear WaPo knew exactly what they were doing when they decided to print “YAS QUEEN” as part of a feature story on their website. But they did. So it may be time for an intervention. – READ MORE
