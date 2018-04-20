View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: PragerU Asks New Yorkers If They Have Any Republican Friends

Posted on by
Share:

On Wednesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if they have any Republican friends.

While nearly everyone to whom Witt spoke said they didn’t know any Republicans, some were more . . . blunt about it. One woman even said, “No, thank God.”

When Witt inquired as to why the participants didn’t have Republican friends in New York, the answers became even more shocking – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: PragerU’s Will Witt Asks New Yorkers If They Have Any Republican Friends
WATCH: PragerU’s Will Witt Asks New Yorkers If They Have Any Republican Friends

On Wednesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if they have any Republican friends.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: