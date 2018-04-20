Politics TV
WATCH: PragerU Asks New Yorkers If They Have Any Republican Friends
On Wednesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if they have any Republican friends.
While nearly everyone to whom Witt spoke said they didn’t know any Republicans, some were more . . . blunt about it. One woman even said, “No, thank God.”
When Witt inquired as to why the participants didn’t have Republican friends in New York, the answers became even more shocking – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday, PragerU uploaded a new video in which Will Witt asks people in New York City’s Washington Square Park if they have any Republican friends.
Daily Wire