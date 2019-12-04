The Washington Post attacks Melania Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ jacket after approving of her Christmas decorations

After skewering Melania Trump’s holiday decorations in the past, The Washington Post has this year approved of her White House decor, and decided instead to criticize the former fashion model’s appearance in a widely mocked piece on Tuesday that labeled the first lady’s jacket “ridiculous.”

The liberal paper’s fashion critic Robin Givhan wrote a piece headlined, “Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations are lovely, but that coat looks ridiculous,” which criticizes the outfit the first lady wore when unveiling the décor.

The Post, which called last year’s decorations a “nightmare forest,” spent a single paragraph complimenting this year’s “lovely” edition before pivoting to disapproval.

“For her tour, Mrs. Trump wears all white: a dress with a simple jewel neckline, white stiletto-heeled pumps and a white coat. The coat is draped over her shoulders as she strolls through the White House,” Givhan wrote. “The coat looks ridiculous.”

The fashion critic said “the coat is a distraction” and “a discomforting affectation taken to a ludicrous extreme.”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted the Jeff Bezos-owned outlet. – READ MORE