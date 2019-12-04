Alyssa Milano: It’s F**king Upsetting I Can’t Allow My Son to Listen to Our Misogynistic President

Actress and leftist activist Alyssa Milano melted down late Monday night, lamenting how “fucking upsetting” it is that her 8-year-old son can’t listen to President Donald Trump speak “because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential.”

I just had to chase my 8 year old son out of the room while the news was playing the Trump “Lisa” speech. It’s fucking upsetting that I can’t allow my son to listen to our President because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential. So unfair to parents. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 3, 2019

