‘The View’ Cohost Accuses Trump of Launching Explosive Threat at Iran to ‘Boost Presidential Ratings’ (VIDEO)

During Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin called out President Donald Trump’s all-caps tweet aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The ladies of “The View,” were concerned with how agressive his message was, and Hostin even questioned his true motives.

“Wars do boost low presidential ratings,“ she said. ”Wars have a way of pulling the country together.”

“We saw it with President George W. Bush — his overall job approval skyrocketed at 13 points,” she said. “Same with his dad. George H.W. Bush saw his job approval rating jumped 18 points to 82 percent with the start of the Gulf War.” – READ MORE

On Monday, “The View” co-host Sara Haines announced that she is leaving the show and heading to “Good Morning America” to co-host alongside former NFL star Michael Strahan. “This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show. Every day I walk out here, I’ve never taken it for granted,” she said Monday.

The new GMA gig officially kicks off on September 10 for Haines.

With Haines’ forthcoming departure, Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman might be the one pulling up the vacant seat at the famous roundtable, according to multiple sources at The Huffington Post.

“Fox & Friends weekend anchor co-anchor Abby Huntsman is in talks to jump ship from Fox News and take over for Haines on the high-profile ABC daytime show. Huntsman’s hire, if completed, would give The View a second conservative alongside Meghan McCain — which would undoubtedly change the dynamic of the show,” reports Mediaite. – READ MORE

