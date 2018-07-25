‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Dan Harmon Apologizes for Fake Baby Rape Video

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has apologized for a fake baby rape video that went viral on social media this week.

“In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize,” Harmon said in a statement on Monday.

In the five-minute video, Harmon plays the role of a pedophile named Daryl who prescribes sleeping pills to one of his patients so he can molest his newborn child (played by a doll) while he is asleep. The video gained huge attraction on social media, and Harmon consequently deleted his Twitter account. – READ MORE

Rick And Morty Creator Dan Harmon Deleted His Twitter Account This Weekend After A Fake Baby Rape Video Featuring Him Resurfaced And Went Viral On Social Media.

In the five-minute video, Harmon plays a child molester named Daryl who climbs through a window, pulls down his underwear, and rubs his genitals on a plastic baby doll lying on a couch.

“Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot Daryl,” Harmon says in the video, which was presumably intended to be a joke and parody of Showtime’s hit series Dexter.

Dan Harmon also makes remarks such as, “I rape babies,” on camera.

After the video surfaced online, the creator of NBC’s Community deleted his official Twitter account. Harmon is the latest major Hollywood figure to garner attention for having produced online content making light of pedophilia and child rape. – READ MORE

