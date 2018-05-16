The universe’s hungriest black hole eats three suns per week

Scientists at the Australian National University have discovered the Universe’s fastest-growing black hole, a monster that gobbles up a mass the same size as Earth’s Sun once every two days. The black hole, which appeared to have the mass of 20 billion suns at the time its light was emitted, is growing by around one percent every million years.

The black hole is so far away that the light the astronomers measured was emitted around 12 billion years ago, during the earliest days of the Universe. “We don’t know how this one grew so large, so quickly in the early days of the Universe,” said Dr Christian Wolf from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

We’re lucky that the black hole is billions of light-years away, or the radiation emitted would destroy any life in our galaxy. “If this monster was at the centre of the Milky Way it would likely make life on Earth impossible with the huge amounts of x-rays emanating from it,” Dr Wolf said in a release.. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1