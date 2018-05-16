True Pundit

Media Blames Embassy Riots on Trump’s ‘Refusal to Understand the Consequences’

As Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner presided over the opening of the new American embassy in Jerusalem, Hamas moved thousands of people to the border of Israel to protest, fire on Israeli troops and provoke responses for the consumption of world media organizations.

Slate blamed the attacks on President Trump, saying this was yet another instance of his “unwillingness to ponder the consequences of his actions in countries that he doesn’t understand.”

The “consequences” of Trump’s move to find a way to end the seven-year suspension of a Chinese telecommunications firm from doing business with U.S. firms could end up being wide-ranging compromises by the Chinese on allowing American agricultural products to be sold in China.

The “consequences” of Trump’s actions on North Korea, which “threaten” to end a 70-year war and reshape Asian politics forever, is that he is a month out from his summit with Kim Jong Un, and he is not yet definite on all negotiating positions.

Trump not doing things in the order the EU prescribes “is a direct result of … his refusal to understand the consequences of his actions in other parts of the world.” – READ MORE

Accuracy in Media
