THE TRUMP EFFECT: Boeing Will Terminate Selling Aircraft To Iran

On Wednesday, as a result of President Trump’s decision last month to pull the United States out of the disastrous nuclear deal, Boeing announced it will not deliver aircraft to Iran. A Boeing spokesman stated, “We have not delivered any aircraft to Iran, and given we no longer have a license to sell to Iran at this time, we will not be delivering any aircraft. We did not factor the Iran orders into our order backlog either.”

Boeing had already delayed the delivery dates on the Iran planes; during the Obama Administration, Boeing obtained U.S. Treasury licenses to begin conducting business. In December 2016, Boeing announced it would sell 80 aircraft valued at $16.6 billion to Iran Air. In April 2017, Boeing announced it would sell Iran Aseman Airlines 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for $3 billion, with purchase rights for 30 additional aircraft.

In late May, The Wall Street Journal reported that General Electric was planning to end sales of oil and natural-gas equipment to Iran later this year. A GE spokeswoman asserted, “We are adapting our activities in Iran as necessary to conform with recent changes in U.S. law. GE’s activities in Iran to date have been limited and in compliance with U.S. government rules, licenses and policies.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1