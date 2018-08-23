The Trump Economy Is Winning. Just Ask the Liberal Media.

For months, the Trump economy has been known for soaring stocks and employment ecstasy. Our taxes are lower, our 401(k) funds are higher, and America’s labor market is as strong as ever.

Now, even the liberal media cares to admit it — in their own backhanded way. The Washington Post –– long consumed with anti-Trump hit pieces and the wasteful, never-ending Mueller investigation — recently ran with the following headline: “The U.S. Economy is Thriving.”

The Post’s economic correspondent, Heather Long, admits “unemployment (is) closing in on a 50-year low, stocks (are) near record highs, and growth (is) picking up.”

Of course, she devotes even more ink to the looming “blue wave” and President Donald Trump’s supposedly slumping popularity, but you can only expect objective reporting for so long. It’s not always what the left-leaning mainstream media says; It’s how they say it. And they’re struggling to find ways to criticize Trump.

Bloomberg’s analysis of the booming economy — “The Trump Economy is Strong. So Why Exaggerate?” — acknowledges its existence, and then claims Trump is somehow praising it too much. In columnist Justin Fox’s words: “GDP growth is accelerating. Jobs are plentiful.” Left with little to add, Fox proceeds to blame the Trump administration for “insisting that things are even better than they are.”

The New York Times’ approach is to acknowledge as much, and then give the credit to President Barack Obama — the same Obama who hasn’t been president in nearly two years. In a recent story, The Times’ Patricia Cohen suggested that “the economy is following the upward trajectory begun under President Barack Obama.” But it’s the first sentence of her story that really matters: “By nearly every standard measure, the American economy is doing well — and better than it was a year and a half ago, before Donald J. Trump was elected president.” – READ MORE

According to the New York Post, citing a Willis Towers Watson Data Services study, workers’ “salaries are about to break out of a decade-long slump.”

Workers across the country will soon be taking home bigger paychecks across the board, thanks in no small part to confidence in the direction the economy is trending.

“Employers tend to pay more when they feel confident about the future,” Murray Gunn, an Elliott Wave International analyst, said. “This survey certainly reflects an ebullient mood among business leaders.”

That’s a simple truth that many far-left socialists conveniently forget when crying about wage gap disparity and Trump’s tax cuts benefiting the wealthy.

While wage gap disparity may be an issue worth delving deeply into, it’s inarguable that poorer employers will not yield more jobs or better paying jobs.

The Willis Towers Watson survey finds that finance and corporate jobs will see an impressive 4.6 percent growth this year.

Non Wall Street-esque workers will still find a tidy 2.7 percent growth this year.

Average pay increases for non-managerial workers will get a 3.0 percent bump this year. – READ MORE