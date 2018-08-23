Omarosa’s Newest Tape Drops, Turns Out It’s Just Cohen Boarding a Plane

Omarosa Manigualt-Newman revealed her latest secretly recorded video Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

The video turned out to be Michael Cohen, the former lawyer for President Donald Trump, boarding Trump’s plane in September 2016. Cohen and Manigault-Newman are seen, as she says, “horsing around.”

Manigault-Newman could be heard saying, “You are on my video, just so you know.” Additionally she says, “Now I got to stalk you.”

After Matthew’s aired the video, he asked Manigault-Newman, “What do you make of this tape? What does it tell us? Shows you’re in there, at least.”

The video, she claimed, was proof that Cohen played a central part in the president’s campaign.

She went on to predict that Trump will say Cohen had nothing to do with the campaign and that the video is a preemptive strike against this claim.

The Republican Party released a video trolling disgruntled former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman on Wednesday and President Donald Trump wasted no time jumping in and throwing a jab at her.

Guess she forgot about these tapes… pic.twitter.com/fkG5zPHRfG — GOP (@GOP) August 16, 2018

President Trump, who has publicly blasted Omarosa in recent days, wasted no time responding to the video.

Thank you for the kind words Omarosa! https://t.co/PMmNG6iIsi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

