The TEN TWEETS That Foretold — FOUR YEARS AGO — Trey Gowdy Was a Deep-State Puppet

While all others in the right-wing media were spinning heroic tales about Trey Gowdy’s ‘tough DOJ prosecutor’ schtick during the Benghazi hearings and his supposed stance against FBI officials entangled in the Russia collusion and FISA-abuse cases, True Pundit was the lone voice in the political wilderness.

Gowdy in fact has worked AGAINST holding the State Dept., FBI and Justice Department accountable for shattering the U.S. Constitution and federal laws. And few in the media or government even blinked, except for Thomas Paine. Still, few others listened to or credited Paine. In fact, many Conservatives lashed out, defending Gowdy and slamming the pundit. Now, literally years later. Paine’s sentiments are going mainstream. We dust off Thomas Paine’s rarely-wrong crystal ball once again. See below.

We journey back through Tweets as far back as April 2016 — MORE THAN FOUR YEARS AGO. (We will add more here as we dig them up.)

Trey Gowdy. He turned out to be huge phony. That Benghazi committee was a sham. Special place in Hell for all Traitors involved. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 30, 2016

Emails asking, Why you picking on Trey Gowdy? He’s good guy … No. He’s not. He had chance to be stand up guy. Now, just another rat fink. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 1, 2016

Trump DOJ should look at Trey Gowdy’s finances to see who paid him off in exchange for that sham Benghazi report. Always follow the money. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) July 1, 2016

Whoa. How would a fraudulent warrant used to try to lock up Gen. Flynn NOT discredit Mueller’s “investigation?” You see Trey, this is WHY our sources have REFUSED to cooperate with your committees. The FBI does not trust you. https://t.co/5o7OZqIj1y — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) February 2, 2018

We leaked solid Intel to Trey Gowdy about FBI crimes months ago to provide to the IG & investigate. He never lifted a finger. Sat on it. How do we know? His colleagues told us after They investigated. Lot of things we do behind the scenes, folks. Have to put it in upcoming BOOK. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 31, 2018

@TGowdySC @HouseJudiciary funny though Trey that you favor open borders. And you backed Rubio. We’re not fooled out here, pal. We see you. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 28, 2016

Trey, stop counting your newfound millions and choose a side, buddy. https://t.co/a6YUGTpRC2 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 5, 2018

If Trey Gowdy sees his Deep State shadow on CNN in the morning it means six more weeks until the Inspector General report. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) June 1, 2018

You’d think with the millions he banked on a small government salary that Trey Gowdy wouldn’t be combing his hair with a pork chop. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) October 25, 2019

Deep State Poster Boy Trey Gowdy: FBI’s Use of Informant for Trump Campaign Was Appropriate (VIDEO) https://t.co/OKteSATkf0 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 30, 2018

Deep State Trey on the morning talk show rounds …. https://t.co/X9wP7Q3Kgm — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 18, 2018

Trey Gowdy: ‘I’m glad we have Bob Mueller, Congress has proven itself incapable of conducting serious investigations’ https://t.co/5Qj1FRTYN3 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 2, 2018

