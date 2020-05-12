House Dems unveil coronavirus bill estimated to cost $3T, in largest stimulus package yet

House Democrats‘ latest coronavirus relief proposal unveiled Tuesday includes more than $3 trillion in new spending, amounting to the biggest and most expensive aid package yet to deal with the global pandemic, Fox News has learned.

Of the more than $3 trillion package, about $1 trillion would go to state, local and tribal governments, according to three sources briefed on the proposal.

Another round of $1,200 stimulus payments also would go out to most Americans under the plan, with a maximum of $6,000 per household.

Then a flurry of cash would be allocated to struggling Americans, extending the $600 extra in weekly unemployment insurance through January and a new $175 billion benefit that would subsidize rent and mortgage payments for Americans.

House Democrats called the legislation the HEROES Act. The text of the sprawling plan was circulated Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to announce the plan at 3 p.m. ET.

The plan calls for a new $200 billion Heroes’ Fund to ensure essential workers who have put their health and safety on the line receive hazard pay during the pandemic. The legislation also directs the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create new worker safety standards for employers.

But the price tag shows that Democrats have gone big — rather, huge — for the fifth round of coronavirus legislation. And it’s a figure sure to face deep skepticism from cost-conscious lawmakers growing uncomfortable with the historic pace of massive spending legislation. The U.S. Treasury already had to borrow $3 trillion to fund the first four coronavirus spending packages that passed with bipartisan support. – READ MORE

