‘The Steal Is On’ in Pennsylvania: Poll Watchers Denied Access, Illegal Campaigning at Polling Locations

Election Day kicked off with a bout of chaos in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with poll watchers reportedly denied access and witnesses alleging “illegal campaigning” at various polling locations.

According to Trump 2020 EDO director Mike Roman, Democrat election officials are banning Trump poll watchers all across the city, as one video shows. Another photo on social media shows a physical barrier, which Roman says Democrat officials are using to keep poll watchers far from the counting tables:

🚨DEMOCRAT ELECTION OFFICIALS BANNING TRUMP POLL WATCHERS IN PHILLY. This is happening all over the City. The steal is on! https://t.co/sWS9lXL5vh — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

North Philadelphia: poll watcher DENIED entry. DEMOCRAT committee person seems to be running election board. Will not allow watcher in, said she is calling her ward leader — who has NO official standing. #StopTheSteal — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020

There also appear to be instances of illegal campaigning at various polling locations. Roman provided an image of a man in blue purportedly distributing Democrat literature to voters as they stand in line to cast their ballots. Other polling locations appear to have the literature posted outside the facility – READ MORE

