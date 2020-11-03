Pelosi: House Will Step In And Decide Who Is President If No Clear Winner

Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House is prepared to step in and decide who is President if the election results end up in dispute.

Should the Electoral College fail to decide either candidate is the winner, something likely to at the very least be delayed based on arbitrary deadlines set up for counting votes by individual states, then a vote would go to the House.

“We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting the votes,” Pelosi said in an interview with NPR.

The House Speaker went on to suggest a biased effort threatening, “we’re ready for him .”

“We’re ready. We’re prepared. We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy and for the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi declared. “So we’re ready for him.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --