The Six Tweets That Foretold (2 Yrs Ago) U.S. Attorney John Huber Would Tank the Investigation of the Clinton’s

There will be much negative Intel surfacing in the coming weeks regarding U.S. Attorney John Huber’s tanked probe of the Clinton Foundation.

How do we know this? Well, we will be reporting it. That’s how. DOJ sources are talking and it is very ugly.

Too bad folks did not see this coming. Whoops, wait, We did see this coming, as the Tweets below detail.

We dust off our crystal ball here at True Pundit:

20 months ago —

Huber? Based on his history it would be a reach to conclude that. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) May 17, 2018

19 months ago —

Huber isn't going to prosecute jack squat. Look at his background. Troubling to say the least. People need to wake the up. You've been played. Stop waiting for a miracle. It's not coming. This is America: Make your own miracle. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) June 15, 2018

17 months ago

I do not have the time to debate, but Huber is not going to do jack squat. He's Deep State. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 24, 2018

7 months ago

Trust Sessions. Bullshit.

Trust Mueller. Bullshit.

Trust Huber. Bullshit.

As we said it was … I dont get tired of being right BTW. — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) June 3, 2019

5 months ago

Trust Sessions.

Trust Huber.

Trust Wray.

Have you folks figured out yet that these Twitter dopes who pretend they have FBI/DOJ insider knowledge are complete scammers? — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) August 29, 2019

And we’ll throw another one in just for the hell of it —