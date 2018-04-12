The REAL Reason Hillary Lost: Fake Russian Hillary Porn . . . ?

After a year of increasingly desperate attempts to finally nail down the real reason she lost, Hillary Clinton can now rest assured that she knows with 100% confidence “what happened”: fake Russian Hillary porn happened.

In a hard-hitting piece, NBC News broke open the bombshell story of the Russia-linked “pro-Trump” Reddit account Rubinjer that pushed out a “fake Hillary Clinton sex video” that eventually made its way to the world’s biggest porn purveyor, PornHub. What’s even more shocking, NBC reveals, is that somehow for some reason some people actually clicked on it — in fact, a lot of people did:

One of Rubinjer’s posts on Reddit’s largest pro-Trump community, r/The_Donald, titled “This is How Hillary gets black votes,” links to an animated gif of the fake porn video that is still available on the platform. The same sex tape was posted five times to PornHub under the name “Leaked Hillary Clinton’s Hotel Sex Tape with Black Guy,” and also the porn site SpankBang. …

NBC notes that “Hillary Clinton’s Hotel Sex Tape with Black Guy” was viewed over 250,000 times on Pornhub.

Rubinjer admitted on Tuesday that it is linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency. The account was IRA’s most popular Reddit account, earning nearly 10,000 upvotesbefore being shut down. ​ – READ MORE

