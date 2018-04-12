Facebook hearings: Low-tech lawmakers are clueless about the platform that makes billions off of you

Ongoing resentment over Donald Trump’s presidency continues to create hysteria among Democrats. Like the boogeyman, Facebook is the latest source of “Russian collusion” ire, and on Tuesday it emerged from the shadows.

In a five-hour marathon of a Senate hearing, Senators such as Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, revealed how little they actually know about Facebook. Despite having plenty of time to prepare with staffers, Hatch incredulously didn’t know how the world’s largest social media platform made money. (Hint for those unfamiliar with the 21st Century: advertising).

Hatch wasn’t alone. The longest-serving GOP senator’s peers were equally as uninformed regarding the most popular social media platform in the world. Eighteen-year-olds, with the swipe of a touch screen, could tell you far more about Facebook than this country’s senior politicians.

This was the sad state of affairs given that millennials – the largest generation since the baby boomers – and up-and-coming Generation Z voters share a penchant for technology. – READ MORE

