The Pandemic Is Over According To 57% Of Republicans… And 4% Of Democrats

Although a record-high 89% of Americans now say the coronavirus situation is improving, most are not yet ready to declare the pandemic over in the U.S. More than twice as many think the pandemic is not yet over (71%) than think it is over (29%).

Republicans are far more likely (57%) than Democrats (4%) to say the pandemic is over, but significant differences also exist by gender, age and region of the country.

These findings are from Gallup’s June 14-20 probability-based web panel survey, which was conducted as increased vaccinations in the U.S. resulted in declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. These developments are likely instrumental in the public’s growing belief that the coronavirus situation is getting “a lot” (46%) or “a little” better (43%).

Americans Report Fewer Disruptions, Increased Return to Normalcy.

With pandemic-related restrictions in most states now lifted, the amount of disruption Americans see in their everyday lives continues to decline. Less than half of U.S. adults, 46%, currently say their lives are affected “a great deal” or “a fair amount,” but more, 54%, consider their lives to be “not much” or “not at all” disrupted.

Likewise, Americans are increasingly reporting a return to some semblance of normalcy in their lives. While 15% of U.S. adults say their life is “completely back to normal,” 62% describe their life as “somewhat” but not completely normal, and 23% say it is “not yet back to normal.” Moreover, the percentage of U.S. adults who report that normalcy has not been restored in their lives has shrunk by 11 percentage points since May.- READ MORE

