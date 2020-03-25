The Only Additional Provisions That Should Be Added To The Coronavirus Bill Is — Term Limits

Do we want the corporations to use our money the same way this time that they did the last time? If a corporation can give their CEOs big paychecks, stock options, etc. running into the millions, then they can (or should have) put money away for emergencies like this instead of expecting Americans to shovel them our cash. At the same time, they try to blackmail us by threatening workers. No business is too big to fail. If the airlines are going down, someone else will take the opportunity to buy the planes and hire the people.

I don’t see the need for aircraft emissions or solar credits to be included in this bill, just like I don’t see corporate bailout loans with six months of secrecy and no restrictions as needed to be included in this bill.

There should be two separate bills, one that deals with families, healthcare, and small businesses support and one to deal with corporate support so each can stand on their own merits instead of one being the crutch for the other.

The ONLY additional provisions that should be added to the coronavirus bill is the immediate implementation of term limits for every elected/appointed official in the entire United States Government.

This no time for politics lets get what is needed to be passed asap! Congress needs to work overnight if need be to get this bill passed; this is no time for adding more than necessary. – READ MORE

