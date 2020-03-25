Despite Dealing With Crisis, Trump Finds Time To Join 700 Pastors To Pray

On Friday, despite the fact that President Trump has to spend all his time dealing with the decisions to be made vis-a-vis the coronavirus, he heard that Vice President Mike Pence was about to join a conference call with 700 pastors and asked to join them so they could pray together.

As Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council, which arranged the conference call, noted, Pence stated, “When I told the president I was going to be speaking to all of you, in the midst of an extraordinarily busy day. he looked at me and said, ‘I have to find time. I need to find time.’” Pence noted, “The prayers of the people on this call mean to him…”

Perkins stated that Trump began by commenting that tt’s a “wild world,” that the coronavirus “came upon us so suddenly. And we were doing better than we’ve ever done before as a country in terms of the economy — and then, all of the sudden, we got hit with this. So we had to close it down. We’re actually paying a big price to close it down. Never happened before.” But then the president remained optimistic, saying, “I think we’re going to come back stronger than ever before.”

Trump told the pastors, “I want to thank you for praying for our country and for those who are sick. You do such an incredible job. You’re very inspirational people. And I’m with you all the way. You know that you see what we’ve done for right to life and all of the things that we’ve been working so hard together. I’ve been working with many of the people on the call. Many, many of the people. We’ve had tremendous support. But we are going to get over this.” – READ MORE

