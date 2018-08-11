The media never trusted Omarosa – until she had dirt on Trump

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book tour is coming, and the media is salivating at the promise of dirt on the White House.

The problem, of course, is that to get any dirt out of her tell-all, the media will need to actually buy into the credibility of their source. And they never really did that when she was working for President Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made that point in a Friday statement. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration,” Sanders said.

That’s perfectly fair. Another fair question would be why the White House employed the reality star (at maximum pay) for so long, given that the she does have a legitimate credibility problem. But either way, if the press eagerly affords Omarosa more credibility now than they would have before she left the administration in December, it will be telling. – READ MORE

Omarosa Maginault-Newman, a former contestant on The Apprentice before becoming a White House aide, slammed Trump in her soon-to-be-released book titled, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Omarosa accused Donald Trump of using various racial slurs such as the n-word several times.

The White House hit back Friday saying ‘disgruntled Omarosa wrote a book ‘riddled with lies.’

‘Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,’ Sanders said in a statement to reporters.

‘It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.’– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1