WATCH: Liberal news outlets slammed for video humanizing MS-13 members, downplaying threat

Vox and ProPublica are taking heat for producing a video downplaying the threat posed by MS-13 and describing the gang as a strictly “American problem.”

The ruthless gang has been in the headlines for years, but has become somewhat of a political football as President Trump makes them the face of the illegal immigration problem.

The video by Vox and ProPublica openly challenges Trump for using the gang as justification for tougher border policies. But conservative critics are accusing the reporters of going over the line, and acting as apologists for MS-13.

“The left is so committed to being anti-Trump that they are willing to play the role of Baghdad Bob for one of the most vicious gangs in America. If you find yourself doing pro-bono PR work for rapists and murderers you might want to rethink your entire life,” conservative strategist Chris Barron told Fox News.

The video, “Why the street gang MS-13 is an American problem,” acknowledges the gang has committed terrible crimes but goes on to downplay the threat.

It portrays MS-13 members as otherwise regular teens who take selfies and stresses that the gang was formed by immigrants from El Salvador in Los Angeles, claiming this renders it an American issue. – READ MORE

Three MS-13 gang members have been convicted of murder, after they “took turns shooting” a suspected rival gang member in the head and stomach almost three years ago, officials said.

Giovani Antonio Herrera, 23, Jonathan Steven Guevara, 21, and Antonio Anival Guevara, 32, were found guilty by a Texas jury on Wednesday for the 2015 murder of Hector Diaz.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press release that in November 2015, Herrera and Jonathan Guevara chased down Diaz, who they believed was a member of a rival gang, and “took turns shooting him in the head and stomach with a 40-caliber handgun.”

They jumped in a car, driven by Anival Guevara, and escaped.

Diaz was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1