WATCH: ‘The Last One We Would Call On To Make A Deal’ — Sarah Sanders Blasts Chuck Schumer Into Orbit

“Like I said before, Senator Schumer is not somebody that this White House will ever take advice from on how to negotiate or get a good deal on anything based on his track record and his weakness when it comes to China.”

“We finally have a president that is actually calling out China on their unfair trade practices and not just calling them out but actually doing something about it. And aggressively pushing forward in negotiations. Something we haven’t seen in decades. Senator Schumer is probably the last one we would call on to make a deal.” – READ MORE

